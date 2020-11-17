Spreading Holiday Cheer In Illinois

Saga Communications, Illini Radio Group is thinking about those confined this holiday season because of the pandemic. People in nursing homes, retirement facilities, and long-term care, may not get to see family members or friends this holiday season.

The group is conducting a drive for holiday cards or pictures for seniors who are confined for the holidays. The goal is to collect 2000 cards or pictures to give to seniors in care facilities through-out Champaign-Urbana.

Store bought or handmade cards are being sought and station websites have 10 different pictures kids can color and send in. The season greetings will be delivered to senior care facilities before Christmas.

Stations in the Illini Group include: Extra 96.9, Hits 99.7, Mix 94.5, Pure Oldies 97.9, Rewind 92.5, WIXY 100.3, and WYXY Classic 99.1.