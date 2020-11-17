Help For New Hampshire Charities

Greg & The Morning Buzz, iHeartMedia’s New England morning show, will extend its broadcast November 19 and 20. On-air personalities from the morning show will encourage listeners to donate to Lend A Helping Can by calling a station or by participating in an online auction.

“Our 30th year of Lend a Helping Can will definitely be the most challenging yet,” said Greg Kretschmar. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for food in our community is greater than ever while many of the resources we’ve relied on for fundraising in the past are limited. We look forward to helping our community in need with the help of our generous listeners.”

Last year, Lend A Helping Can raised over $175,000 to benefit local charities. Since its inception, the event has raised well over $1.2 million and hundreds of tons of canned food items to feed residents in need.

12 Charities will benefit from the Radiothon.