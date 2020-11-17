Harvey to Distribute 9,000 Turkeys

For the 11th year in a row, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Premiere Networks will give away thousands of turkeys as part of the Steve Harvey Morning Show Annual Turkey Give. Since the Turkey Give was launched in 2009, nearly 90,000 turkeys have been given to those in need.

Nearly 9,000 turkeys will be provided to affiliates of the morning radio show to help those less fortunate celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We consider it an honor and a privilege to help those less fortunate during the holiday season,” said Harvey during a recent broadcast. “On behalf of the entire Steve Harvey Morning Show, Happy Thanksgiving and God Bless you all.”