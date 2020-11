For 17 years Portland’s KPAM has assisted in raising over $2 million to support local military families in need through Operation Helping Our Heroes. This year’s fundraising campaign has kicked off and will culminate with a 12-hour benefit radiothon on Friday.

The radiothon will be hosted by Sun Broadcast Group’s Eric Goranson of Around the House, and Jeff Tracy of Barbecue Nation, in addition to former KPAM morning host, Bob Miller.