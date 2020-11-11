Vets Honored

iHeartMedia has launched a limited four episode podcast series featuring inspiring stories of four veterans. Vets You Should Know is hosted by Bobby Bones.

Each episode celebrates what these veterans have accomplished after serving our country. From starting a business to forming a foundation, from climbing mountains to climbing the corporate ladder.

Vets You Should Know features the stories of Patrick Nelson (Army, Army National Guard); Wes Moore (CEO of Robin Hood and US ARMY 82nd Airborne Division); Jeni Brett (Navy, Sonar Technician); and Kynnie Martin (Army, Military intelligence).