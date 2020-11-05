Rock & Roll Inductions Being Turned Into a Podcast

iHeartMedia has signed a podcast partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The first episode of the iHeartRadio Original series “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault” debuts Friday.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony airs Saturday on HBO.

The series, which covers induction speeches, from artists ranging from Rock, Hip Hop, Country and Pop, will launch with The Beatles inducted by Mick Jagger, N.W.A inducted by Kendrick Lamar, The Eagles inducted by Jimmy Buffet, and Stevie Nicks inducted by Harry Styles. New episodes will premiere every Friday through the end of the year. A 2nd season will premiere in early 2021.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault podcast series will include speeches from the following presenters and inductees:

· Stevie Nicks & Harry Styles

· The Beatles & Mick Jagger

· N.W.A. & Kendrick Lamar

· The Eagles & Jimmy Buffett

· Queen & Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters

· Prince & Alicia Keys & Outkast

· Stevie Wonder & Paul Simon

· Joan Jett & The Blackhearts & Miley Cyrus

· Janet Jackson & Janelle Monae

· Bruce Springsteen & Bono

· Tupac Shakur & Snoop Dogg

· Jackson 5 & Diana Ross

· The Cure & Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails

· Bonnie Raitt & Melissa Etheridge

· The Staple Singers & Lauryn Hill

· Pearl Jam & David Letterman

· Joan Baez & Jackson Browne

· Metallica & Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers

· Gladys Knight & The Pips & Mariah Carey

· The Moody Blues & Ann Wilson of Heart