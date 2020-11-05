Roberts Promoted by Cumulus

Cumulus has promoted Ken Roberts to Market Manager for its Washington, D.C. market. Roberts moves up from his role as Vice President of Sales. Roberts replaces Jake McCann who’s returning home to Philadelphia to lead The HOW Group, a real estate investment group.

Prior to joining Cumulus in 2016, Roberts was SVP, Sales, iHeart Media/Baltimore, MD, and Washington, D.C., and previously served as Director of Sales for Bonneville International in Phoenix, AZ, and as General Sales Manager for Susquehanna Media/CUMULUS MEDIA in Dallas, TX.