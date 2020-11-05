Entercom And Urban One Cut A Deal

Entercom is acquiring three stations from Urban One: WPHI-FM in Philadelphia, Hot 104.1 (WHHL-FM) in St. Louis and 980 The Team (WTEM-AM) in Washington D.C.

In exchange for the three Urban One stations Entercom will be trading its Charlotte stations to Urban One. That includes 107.9 The Link (WLNK-FM), News Talk 1100 & 99.3 WBT (WBT-AM/FM) and WFNZ (WFNZ-AM).

In addition, Entercom will acquire the format, brand and creative assets of Urban One’s WFUN-FM “The Lou” in St. Louis, which will be moved to Entercom’s existing 96.3 FM signal (KNOU-FM).

Entercom expects to begin to operate the new stations under a time brokerage agreement on November 23rd.