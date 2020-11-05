Free FCC Symposium is Today

The FCC’s Media Bureau and the FCC Advisory Committee on Diversity and Digital Empowerment for the Path to Media Ownership and Sustainability, will host a Virtual Symposium, Today November 6. The symposium will feature broadcasters and lenders discussing how to obtain financing for broadcast station transactions in today’s challenging financial circumstances.

Among the topics: Obtaining Financing in Today’s Changing Environment; Tax Certificate Policies to Increase Ownership Diversity: Past, Present and Future; Potential Impact of a Tax Certificate on the Marketplace; Nielsen Media Ratings Measurements for Diverse Media Owners; and Increasing Access to Advertising for Diverse Media Owners.

More information can be found here.