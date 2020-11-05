Bravery Network Launched In Ft. Myers

Beasley Media Group has kicked off a public affairs Sunday morning show on its Ft. Myers stations. Bravery Network is hosted by B103.9 Morning Show Personality and Army veteran Jason ‘Big Mama’ Jones.

“Florida has one of the largest veteran populations in the United States,” said Jones. “As an Army veteran, I know first-hand the importance of finding resources after service can be both complicated and unique. The Bravery Network hopes to not only streamline these resources but bring awareness to those who don’t know about the struggle of reintegration into society.”

The program is dedicated to shining a light on important issues ranging from PTSD and wellness to saluting Veterans who are making a difference in the local community. It can be heard on Beasley Media Group’s WXKB-FM, WRXK-FM, WJPT-FM, WWCN-FM, WRXK HD-2 and WJBX-FM.