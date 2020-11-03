BIN Launches on WWRL

The Black Information Network is now on WWRL-AM 1600 in New York City. The launch, the day before the election, was marked by a special lighting of the Empire State Building at sundown.

Journalist and BIN commentator Roland Martin will anchor live news coverage beginning at 7 PM, ET on election night 2020 and provide updates as the polls close and election tallies are reported nationwide.

“The 2020 Presidential election will be one of the most important elections of our time and decisions made during this election will impact the lives of Black Americans for decades to come,” said Tanita Myers, Director of News Operations. “We’re pleased to be launching BIN in the No. 1 market in the country just in time for this critical election night and to provide millions of New York City listeners with national and local authentic and unique perspectives on the news and issues that will have a critical impact on the lives of members of the Black community.”