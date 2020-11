Audio and spoken word agency Oxford Road has hired former Premiere co-founder Kraig Kitchin as Strategic Advisor.

Kraig Kitchin led Premiere for 10 years and oversaw a programming roster that included Ryan Seacrest, Steve Harvey, Rush Limbaugh, Delilah, Jim Rome, Dr. Laura, Casey Kasem, George Noory, Bill Handel and others.

Kitchin is now President of the talent management firm SoundMind.