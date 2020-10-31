Trumper Takes Over as CEO at Riviera

Arizona-based Riviera Broadcasting has announced Jeff Trumper as its new President & CEO. Trumper had previously served on the Board of Riviera since merging the station he owned KMVA-FM in to the Riviera Phoenix Cluster in 2014. Over 20 years Trumper has operated over 20 stations in 8 markets including Portland, Minneapolis, New Mexico and Arizona.

Trumper said “This pandemic has changed the entire business landscape for all. It’s more important than ever for our live and local radio stations to entertain, inform, and give back to our community here in Phoenix. I share a common goal with everyone at the company, to be the number 1 media choice in Arizona, by combining traditional broadcast methods with cutting edge video production and digital media placement.”