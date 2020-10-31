Podcast Comments Get Entercom Host Fired

After 13 years with sports talker WJFK-FM (106.7 the Fan) in Washington, DC, Chad Dukes has been let go. Entercom’s reason for the firing was “racist and other inappropriate comments” made on his podcast.

Dukes hosts “The Big O and Dukes,” with Oscar Santana and Drab T-Shirt. While the company was not specific about which podcast or what comments got Dukes fired, The Washingtonian speculated that it was comments Dukes made on the September 14 episode when discussing how the NFL had been dealing with racial-justice protests.

Dukes: “There are real, legitimate concerns that people have that have nothing to do with the fact that they’re against people with bad skin tone. There’s personal accountability issues, there’s family structure issues, there’s the fact that communities with more violence and crime need to be policed more so they have higher interactions with police officers—none of that can be spoken about. It’s “this person killed this person and now we burn down the city.” And there’s a lot of people that are smart enough to realize that there’s a more nuanced conversation, but they’re not allowed to talk about it. So what you’re talking about is, you’re like, “this is great, we’re having a conversation.” No we’re not. We’re continuing to allow one group to speak and silencing the other one and castigating them.”

Entercom Washington DC Market Manager Ivy Savoy-Smith issued the following statement about the firing: “We terminated Chad Dukes’ employment after we recently learned of racist and other inappropriate comments he made in past episodes of his personal podcast. We have zero tolerance for this type of speech from any of our employees, on our platforms or otherwise. Our air talent are ambassadors of our brand, and we do not want to be affiliated with these comments.”