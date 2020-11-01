Forecast LIVE Exclusive: Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Media: Driven by Medicine

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN chief medical correspondent, sits down with Mike McVay, leading industry content consultant and programming expert, at Forecast LIVE on December 8 for a fascinating interview that will explore the pandemic from many perspectives, including its medical, social, and economic implications.

In this frank and honest discussion, Dr. Gupta, whose calm demeanor and medical expertise have made him a top resource to the nation during the COVID-19 crisis, will share his perspective on a variety of COVID-19-related topics with McVay.

What might we have done differently, what have we learned, what can we do to accelerate the virus’ decline, what should we expect as the pandemic evolves, and what will the world look like after such a life-altering event ends?

Also on tap for discussion will be the ramifications of quarantining, working from home, schooling remotely versus schooling in person, and, most importantly, how media has performed. What kind of grade does our industry get in regard to the ways in which we’ve handled the dissemination of information and commentary around COVID-19? And how do we prepare for whatever is next?

This is one conversation you won’t want to miss — one that can help guide your decisions on the health and safety of you, your family, and your business associates in the uncertain months ahead.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is the multiple Emmy-award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN. Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon, plays an integral role in reporting on health and medical news for all of CNN’s shows domestically and internationally, and regularly contributes to CNN.com. Since 2001, Gupta has

covered some of the most important health stories in the United States and around the world.

Gupta contributes to the CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes and serves as an executive producer for the HBO Documentary Unit. He is the author of three New York Times best-selling books, Chasing Life (2007), Cheating Death (2009), and Monday Mornings (2012). His fourth book, Keep Sharp: Building a Better Brain will be published in 2021. In addition to work in the media, Gupta is an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University Hospital and associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Mike McVay is president of McVay Media Consulting, working globally as a full-service consultant in the areas of content creation, program consultation, syndication, digital delivery, production and imaging, podcasting, and talent coaching. He was most recently executive vice president of content and programming for Cumulus

Media and Westwood One.

McVay is a 40-year programmer with national and local management, ownership, sales, major market programming, and major market on-air experience. He has owned and operated radio stations in multiple markets and understands the business of our business. McVay has also developed and launched several highly successful nationally syndicated programs.

Forecast LIVE is the virtual version of Radio Ink’s annual Forecast conference, considered to be the radio industry’s premier financial summit, gathering the smartest minds in media and advertising to forecast revenue and analyze projections and trends for the coming year.

