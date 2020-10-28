Benigno Stepping Back

Longtime WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) on-air host Joe Benigno will retire from his afternoon drive co-host role. His final show will be November 6. He will continue to be heard on the station in select roles beginning in 2021.

Joe Benigno joined WFAN in 1995 after winning the station’s Fan Appreciation Day contest, where the prize was to host on WFAN. After a stint at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting and a small New Jersey radio station, Benigno was hired as the overnight host at WFAN in 2004. He served as the station’s midday show co-host from 2003 to 2019 before moving to afternoons in 2020.

“Joe Benigno is the quintessential New York sports fan, broadcasting his trademark straight-from-the-heart perspective on the city’s sports scene every day for nearly three decades,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM Entercom New York. “Though Joe first came to prominence as ‘Joe from Saddle River,’ he departs as one of the most successful and enduring hosts in the long and iconic history of WFAN. It is comforting to know that he remains a part of the FAN family.”

“It seems like these 26 years have gone by in 10 minutes,” said Benigno. “Where has it all gone? It’s been a stellar ride.”