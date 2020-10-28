SBG Adds Two In Marketing

Sun Broadcast Group has hired Lindsay Carr as Director of Marketing and Megan Hermensky as Assistant Marketing Manager. Both have extensive sales and marketing experience in Radio/Digital media.

“As we expand our ad sales team to meet the growing needs of our advertisers and partners, we are building our marketing support to develop new promotions, social media extensions, and more,” stated Laura Orkin, VP, Business Operations. “Lindsay and Megan have the marketing expertise to bring new concepts and fresh designs to Sun. I’m delighted to welcome them both to our team.”

Carr comes over from Westwood One and Hermensky last worked at 107.3 in Cleveland and for House of Blues.