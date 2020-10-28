Braxton Premiers New Podcast

Multi Grammy Award-nominated singer and television personality Tamar Braxton is launching a new podcast on Stitcher’s More Sauce network. Under Construction premiers November 11.

“‘Under Construction is about us all,” said Braxton. “It’s not about where we’ve been but it’s about where we’re going – Building together.”

Under Construction gives listeners a glimpse into Braxton’s life, sharing her experiences as she navigates relationships, motherhood and her career. Her fanbase is built upon her years as co-host on The Real, Braxton Family Values and appearances on Dancing with the Stars and Celebrity Big Brother.