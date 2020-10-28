Futuri Adds Three To Prep+

Roxanne Steele, Marci Stanley, and Kendall B. have joined Futuri as Format Specialists. Prep+ is a multimedia show prep service with Format Specialists with on-air experience, updating content live multiple times during each air shift.

Steele specializes in Country and CHR Formats; she can be heard on WDRQ-FM, WDVD-FM and on Westwood One’s Hot AC syndication. Stanley handle Rock station prep, he is a former host from WFXH-FM, and a rock PD. Kendall B. will handle Rhythmic stations, he can be heard on KJHM-FM.

“Prep+ delivers timely and engaging multimedia show prep in a way that’s easy to use anywhere you’re creating content,” said Todd Thomas, SVP, Customer Experience. “Adding Roxanne, Marci, and Kendall to our team makes Prep+ an even more powerful tool for talent and producers who want to be relevant to their audiences 24/7.”