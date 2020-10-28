Jason Lee Pod To TV

Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee [UNCENSORED], has sealed a deal with FOX Soul to provide the show on the digital television network. The weekly show premiers October 30.

“I’m excited to join the FOX Soul digital television network and bring our show to TV. This is all coming at a perfect time for us. We started as a podcast, expanded to a successful nationally syndicated radio show with iHeartRadio, and now to have the opportunity to expand to a network that believes in us is amazing,” said Lee.

The premier also coincides with the launch of his new production company Sutter Street Productions.