Tulsa Radio Vet Joins KBEZ

Mel Myers is the new host of 92.9, The Drive’s Morning Show. Myers takes over for Andy Barber, who retired earlier this year after 50+ years in the business.

“We had a legendary air personality decide to walk away from radio, so we had some really big shoes to fill,” said Dave ‘Wavy Davy’ Michaels, KBEZ Programming Director. “If possible, you replace them with another legend. That is what Mel Myers is, a Tulsa radio legend.”

Myers has a resume that includes success at several Tulsa radio stations including KMOD, 14K/92K, Z-104.5 and Star 103.3. Myers, who plays guitar, is now working for his old bandmate, Wavy Davy.

“It’s a pleasure to once again team up with my longtime friend Wavy Davy,” said Mel Myers. “Since he became Program Director at 92.9 The Drive, his familiarity with the people of Tulsa and the music they love enabled him to fine tune the station to be right on target. I’m glad to jump onboard with the Griffin Communications team and help increase The Drive’s successful momentum.”