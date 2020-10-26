Entercom Ups Two In Phoenix

Chris Hernandez has been promoted to Operations Manager in Phoenix and Daniel Valentine moves up as Music Director. Hernandez joined the Phoenix group in 2007, Valentine has been in the ‘Valley of the Sun’ market since 2016.

Hernandez will lead operations efforts for 94.5 KOOL FM (KOOL-FM), KMLE Country 107.9 (KMLE-FM) and LIVE 101.5 (KALV-FM). Valentine will take care of the music for LIVE 101.5.

“Chris Hernandez has consistently shown amazing drive that leads to substantial results and I’m confident in his ability to take our collection of stations to higher levels,” said Dave Pugh, SVP/MM. “Daniel Valentine has proven his extensive music expertise over the years and I’m looking forward to watching his career grow as he leads LIVE’s music operations. Both are veterans in our company, and I’m honored to elevate two hard working individuals.”