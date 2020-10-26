Charlamagne/Hart Cut Deal With Audible

A multi-year, multi-project development, production, and audio licensing deal has been inked with comedian, actor and writer Kevin Hart and radio and television personality Charlamagne Tha God. The slate of episodic long-form Audible Originals will feature fiction and non-fiction scripted series from both stars.

“Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God are two extremely talented forces who have captured the hearts, minds and ears of millions of fans around the world and whose distinct voices, vision and collective brand equity are uniquely positioned to inspire new listeners to engage with Audible,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s EVP, Head of US Content.

The collaboration joins the two and their production companies: Charlamagne’s CTHAGOD World Productions, and Kevin’s Hartbeat Productions. The pair will combine their individual artistic skills and cultural fluency to produce impactful, inclusive and inspiring content from diverse storytellers.

“This is a special collaboration. Kevin and I are committed to discovering and amplifying Black talent who will create content that entertains, informs, empowers and inspires,” said Charlamagne. “It’s critical for more Black people to unite in business to elevate and provide pathways for other creatives to shine, while providing platforms to shape culturally-nuanced storytelling for global audiences.