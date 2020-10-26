Our Executive Roundtable is This Thursday

Coming up Thursday in the closing session of Hispanic LIVE , NAB’s CEO Gordon Smith sits down with three of Hispanic radio’s top executives for a frank and insightful conversation on topics that will chart the course in the years ahead for Hispanic – and all of – radio. Chatting with Senator Smith will be Jesus Lara, Univision; Otto Padron, Meruelo Media; and Albert Rodriguez, Spanish Broadcasting System in a “Hispanic Radio Executive Leadership Roundtable.”

Among the areas covered will be where they see Hispanic radio moving in the next 5-10 years, their thoughts on strategies and approaches for continued brand building both on the air and in the digital world, advice for those who seek to advancement or ownership in the industry, and their vision for the future of radio overall.

The “Medallas de Cortez” awards will also be presented in this closing session of the conference.