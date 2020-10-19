Twitter Locks Out Second Salem Host

On Sunday afternoon SRN’s Charlie Kirk received official word from Twitter that his account had been “locked” because of questions he raised about mail-in balloting. Sebastian Gorka’s account was “locked” last Thursday after Gorka raised questions about Joe Biden’s ties to Eastern European financial deals his son Hunter had arranged, as reported in the New York Post.

Tom Tradup, V.P./News & Talk Programming for SRN said, “these latest attempts to muzzle SRN hosts “have our call-in lines ringing so hard they’re practically levitating.” Tradup adds: “Charlie Kirk and Sebastian Gorka are in good company since Twitter also locked President Trump’s official campaign account last week. But these attempts by Big Tech to muzzle the free and open exchange of ideas and opinions two weeks before the election are what has prompted the U.S. Senate to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey this week to explain why he apparently feels it is okay to keep vital information from the American people.”