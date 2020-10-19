Jubal Returns To Colorado Springs

The Jubal Show has joined the line-up at 98.9 Magic FM/KKMG-FM. The previous incarnation of the show, Brooke & Jubal; aired on the station from March 2016-April 2020.

“98.9 Magic FM is excited to welcome back Jubal Fresh and welcome The Jubal Show to Southern Colorado! Between his famous morning show bits and his standup comedy, Jubal’s unique edge is what MAGIC has been missing since his departure early this year,” said Dylan Salisbury, PD.

“I’m so excited to be back on air in The Springs at Magic FM,” said Jubal. “I remember when we first partnered together and we took Mornings to No. 1. Can’t wait to do it again, even bigger and better, for many years to come.”

Jubal’s new show originates from KBKS-FM/Hits 106.1 in Seattle, WA. The Jubal Show replaces Brooke and Jeffrey In The Morning on KKMG-FM.