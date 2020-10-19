Nashville Public Radio Line-Up Set

91.ONE, WNXP has hired a new Music Director and a new Production Coordinator as it prepares for a re-launch later this fall. Jewly Hight and Marquis Munson complete the station’s weekday on-air staff.

In August the station, Classical 91.1 WFCL, announced the flip to a local music discovery format, and the new call letters. Hight will be the Music Director and Munson will be the Production Coordinator and will also hold down air-shifts.

“I never tire of exploring Nashville’s musical landscape in search of distinctive voices and visions, and I’m so ready to do that with the WNXP team,” Hight said. “When I first moved to Nashville, I automatically assumed everyone just listened to country music, and it is a huge part of this city,” Munson said. “But one thing I look forward to, and another reason this position intrigued me, was the opportunity to explore other genres plus give these artists a platform to share their music and really show the world why they call this Music City.”