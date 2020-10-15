New Leadership Roles At Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company has announced new roles for Lisa Knutson, EVP/CFO; and Laura Tomlin, EVP National Media. The changes are contingent on the closing of the acquisition of ION Media.

Lisa Knutson will lead the new Scripps national television networks business and Laura Tomlin will become chief administrative officer of the company. Knutson will oversee the operations of the newly combined businesses of ION Media, the five Katz networks and Newsy. Tomlin will lead human resources, information technology and enterprise strategy, with a distinct focus on consumer technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Lisa and Laura are strong leaders, each of whom has a proven track record of creatively and strategically guiding Scripps through periods of change and growth,” said Adam Symson, President/CEO. “In these new roles, both will be instrumental in continuing the company’s tradition of capitalizing on the evolution of the media landscape.”

Acquisition of ION Media is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, pending regulatory approvals.