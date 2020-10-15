Happy 50th KBEM

Owned and operated by Minneapolis Public Schools, KBEM-FM turns 50 this month after hitting the airwaves in October 1970. Recognized as the Twin Cities’ leading non-commercial radio voice for jazz, roots music, and education, KBEM is one of the most listened-to jazz stations in the United States.

Known as Jazz88, the station plays an important role in the community through serving students and the community. MPS students participate in the metro area’s top jazz radio station’s educational program, which focuses on all aspects of broadcasting and media. Currently, students can be heard weekdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during Jazz with Class on 88.5FM, or online at jazz88.fm.

“For decades, KBEM has opened doors of opportunity for students in our community not only in radio, but in everyday life and their future careers. The station provides exceptional educational programming and hands-on work experience for our students,” said MPS Superintendent Ed Graff. “KBEM serves a critical role in our community and our schools, and with everyone’s continued support we can look forward to it thriving for another 50 years.”

In conjunction with its 50th anniversary, KBEM will be holding an annual fall pledge drive