Phillies Broadcaster Out Due To Virus Cuts

The Philadelphia Phillies have been offering employees buyout packages because they are cutting back due to COVID-19. Jim Jackson, who’s part of the Phillies Radio Network, will not be returning. He says the team notified him he was a “luxury the organization can no longer afford in such uncertain times.” Here’s what he posted to Twitter…
