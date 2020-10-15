EMF Making Internal Adjustments

Educational Media Foundation has filled two of three positions among its contemporary Christian music radio networks: K-LOVE and Air1. Mandy Young has been named Group PD, Dan Arthur is Air1 Assistant PD and MD; and an Assistant PD for K-Love is being sought.

Mandy Young has served behind the scene at Air1 for more than a decade. She will now head programming for both the K-LOVE and Air1 networks. Supporting Young in her expanded position, Dan Arthur, half of Air1’s morning show team, ‘Dan & Michelle’ will remain on-air.

“I was privileged to speak with an extensive group of highly qualified candidates on the search for the programmer to lead K-LOVE,” said Jim Houser, Chief Content Officer. “Mandy has been blazing the trail for a ground-breaking worship format on Air1. She understands Christian formats and the faith audience in a way few do.”

“I am humbled by and excited for this new role. I have loved this ministry and the people it reaches for 11 years and I look forward to leading an amazing team at K-LOVE and Air1,” said Young.