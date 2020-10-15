New On-Line Midday Show For Philly

Starting Monday October 19 The Middle w/ Brooks, Mayes, and Eytan will be live in Philadelphia. The show will be on-line, M-F, 11 AM – 1PM, at PhillyVoice.com/TheMiddle.

The PhillyVoice.com and JAKIB Media Partners partnership will also result in the show airing live on AM1490 Sports Betting Radio in South Jersey and on the Sports Map Radio Network.

“Perfect together! JAKIB Media and PhillyVoice will unleash an audience that will redefine how content is consumed,” said Joe Krause, Managing Partner/JAKIB Media.

“This exciting partnership brings together two of the city’s top sources for Philly sports news, making it easier than ever for fans to consume the content they crave on the platform of their choice,” said Hal Donnelly, CEO of PhillyVoice.com.