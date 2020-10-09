Virtual Comedy Storytelling Event

On Something, a podcast from Colorado Public Radio, will host a live, virtual storytelling event on October 15. Audio from the event, “My Family, On Something”, will be used to create a bonus episode of the podcast.

On Something focuses on life after the legalization of cannabis. Storytellers at the event will tell personal tales related to their families and cannabis. Hosts Ann Marie Awad and Andrew Orvedahl will chat with the storytellers and introduce each story in real-time before a live-streaming audience.

“My Family, On Something” is free and open to the public and will take place on October 15 at 7:00 PM on the virtual events platform Shindig.