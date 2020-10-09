Nova Nation Joins BEN FM

Villanova Football and Basketball games for the 2020-2021 season will be carried on 95.7 BEN FM in Philadelphia. The games move over from sister station 610 ESPN (WTEL-AM).

“After carrying Villanova on 610 ESPN in recent years, we’re excited to move Nova sports over to 95.7 BEN FM,” said Joe Bell, VP/MM Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. “Our motto at BEN is ‘Playing Anything We Feel Like’ and we feel like playing some Villanova games! It will be a great season for Villanova sports.”

“We are very excited to have a new flagship home for the Villanova Athletics radio broadcasts with 95.7 BEN FM,” said Drew Young VP/GM, Villanova Sports Properties. “The affiliation with BEN FM expands our reach in the Delaware Valley and gives the Nova Nation a prominent new home on the FM dial.”

The former home of the broadcasts has been rebranded Philadelphia’s BIN 610, under a long-term LMA with iHeartMedia.