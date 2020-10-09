New GSM Entercom Sacramento

Rick Carmean is the new General Sales Manager for Entercom’s Sacramento group. He comes over from Townsquare Media in Boise, ID.

“We are excited to welcome Rick to both Entercom and Sacramento,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “Because of the rich history and success of the Entercom Sacramento portfolio of brands and assets, expectations are high for this team. Rick’s vast experience in audio, sports, and digital, coupled with his track record of producing winning results, makes him an excellent and valuable addition to our strong leadership team.”

Carmean will oversee sales efforts for 102.5 KSFM (KSFM-FM), 106.5 The End (KUDL-FM), 96.9 The Eagle (KSEG-FM), 98 Rock (KRXQ-FM), ALT 94-7 (KKDO-FM) and ESPN 1320 (KIFM-FM), along with their respective digital assets.