Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott will be honored at the 2020 Kentucky Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards October 12. She will receive the Ralph Gabbard Distinguished Kentuckian Award.

A native of the Bluegrass state Talbott has 30 years of experience in media. The award is given in recognition of achievements and accomplishments of former Kentuckians who have earned fame or acclaim in their respective fields.

The virtual award show is set for 2 PM October 12.