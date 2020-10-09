Commissioner Talks About Digital Divide

The Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council is hosting Moving Underserved Communities Forward event series. The first event, The Digital Divide in the Era of COVID-19 will feature a “fireside chat” with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.

MMTC says closing the digital divide is more important now than ever, as too many low-income and rural communities do not have the necessary digital resources.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with nonprofit leaders, experts and advocates on the importance of connectivity to so many aspect of daily lives including health, work and education.

The October 14 event is free but pre-registration is required.