Keeping Kids “Jazzed” On Education

Rochester NY community station, Jazz90.1 (WGMC-FM) has created a website for kids to learn about Jazz. The free site was created to give parents and kids another education resource during Covid times.

Jazz90.1 Kidz Zone provides weekly modules, that can include readings from children’s books on jazz, music examples, coloring pages, and podcasts. Topics can range from general jazz history of jazz, to how the music is constructed, and lessons to whole lessons devoted to jazz greats.

The website is the brainchild of Station Manager Rob Linton. He has embraced digital content since joining the station in 2004.

“As the pandemic continued, and most schools were going to a hybrid model, we decided to provide content to kids that maybe can support what they have in their classrooms,” Linton recently told RochesterFirst.Com. “It’s a way to keep music in their minds…we want to keep the kids engaged.”