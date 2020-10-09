Virtual Breast Cancer Walk In Chicago

iHeartMedia Chicago has kicked off the annual Sista Strut breast cancer charity walk. The event this year is virtual and runs through the end of October.

“I am so glad our stations can contribute to such a worthy cause,” said Matt Scarano, President of iHeartMedia Chicago. “It is a pleasure to raise money for the Chicago Chapter of the Sisters Network, Inc. and support the incredible mission to educate our community and fight towards a cure for breast cancer.”

Sista Strut, presented by Illinois Lottery and Xfinity, will benefit the Chicago Chapter of the Sisters Network Inc., the nation’s largest Black breast cancer survivorship organization.

Stations involved include: 107.5 WGCI, V103, Inspiration 1390, 103.5 KISS FM, 93.9 LITE FM, and Rock 95 FIVE.