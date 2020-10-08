Calgaro’s Movin To Cali

Entercom has promoted Joe Calgaro to Operations Manager for the company’s Sacramento market. He will now oversee operations for KSFM-FM, KUDL-FM, KSEG-FM, KRXQ-FM, KKDO-FM and ESPN 1320 (KIFM-FM). Calgaro moves out West from his Operations role in Boston at WEEI AM/FM), WBGB-FM and WAAF-FM.

“Joe has a long track record of working with rock, sports and high-profile talent, which lends to the Sacramento portfolio in working with the biggest radio brands and engaging personalities in the market,” said Stacey Kauffman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Sacramento. “His experience leading three very different brands in Boston will allow him to strategically position our stations to collectively represent our audience.”

“I am both excited and humbled by the opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence that Vince Richards has cultivated with his programming team at Entercom Sacramento,” said Calgaro. “Thank you to Susan Larkin [Chief Operating Officer, Entercom], Pat Paxton [Chief Programming Officer, Entercom], Jeff Sottolano [Executive Vice President, Programming, Entercom], and Dave Richards [Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations, Rock Format Captain, Entercom] for their belief and trust in my ability to fill some pretty big shoes. Special thanks to Mark Hannon [Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom] for his mentoring and leadership here in Boston. While I will certainly miss this fantastic group, I look forward to joining the Sacramento family and being a part of the winning culture that Stacey and her team have established.”