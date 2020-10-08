Richards Takes on Dallas

Vince Richards is the new Brand Manager for JACK FM (KJKK-FM) in Dallas. He heads to Texas from Sacramento where he’s been Operations Manager since 2018. Richards has been with Entercom since 1996.

“I am beyond excited to be heading home to the Metroplex and joining the great team at Entercom Dallas,” said Richards. “This opportunity on a personal and professional level is off the charts. Thanks to Pat Paxton [Chief Programming Officer, Entercom], Dave Richards [Senior Vice President of Programming and Operations, Rock Format Captain, Entercom], Brian Purdy and Stacey Kauffman [Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Sacramento] for their support and for entrusting me to lead this iconic station.”