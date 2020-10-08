WABC Announces New Overnight Show

Red Apple Media’s WABC is now airing “The Other Side of Midnight” hosted by Frank Morano from to 5 AM ET.

“Frank has already proven to be one of the most entertaining young voices in talk radio today,” said Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media and WABC. “We’re thrilled to add Frank to our ranks as we continue to cement our place as New York’s premiere news and talk station. This is the city that never sleeps and New Yorkers deserve a live and local overnight show.”

“I grew up listening to overnight radio,” Morano said. “To me, there’s nothing more intimate and more fun. There’s no daypart where you can combine long form interviews, wacky topics, off the wall guests, and a bit of irreverence. When I’d fall asleep, or wake up early, listening to the likes of Alan Colmes, Brian Whitman, Art Bell, Jay Diamond and Doug McIntyre, I’d quickly find those voices becoming the soundtrack of my dreams; I was absolutely hooked. I’m hoping to give insomniacs one more reason to stay awake.”