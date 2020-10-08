Community Station Helping Musicians

WHUP 104.7 FM, the community station serving Hillsborough, NC is splitting the proceeds of its annual fall fundraiser with local musicians. Half of the money proceeds from the weeklong event will go through the Orange County Arts Commission’s Arts Support Fund.

“Local music is at the core of our programming,” station manager Bob Burtman told The News Of Orange County. “Since musicians are still unable to perform live at area venues or tour and generate essential revenue, it seems only fitting that we do our part to help out those who are struggling to get by.”

Proceeds from the Spring and Fall fund drives are traditionally used to pay the rent and keep the transmitter on for the station, but this year the station retooled the effort. In the spring the 50/50 fundraiser helped displaced service industry workers in the area.

The fundraiser runs October 12-18.