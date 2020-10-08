Changing The Game In San Francisco

95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM) unveils a new lineup October 12. The Morning Roast is revamped with a new voice joining some familiar hosts from other dayparts.

Kate Scott joins the station as morning show co-host along with Bonta Hill from middays and Joe Shasky from evenings. Current morning show host Dan Dibley will join the station’s midday show and station contributor John Dickinson will succeed Shasky as night show co-host.

Kate Scott spent the last five years in a variety of roles with the Pac-12 Networks. She also spent six years as the first full-time female voice on Bay Area sports radio at KNBR.

“As a lifelong Bay Area sports fan, getting to help launch a new morning show covering the teams I grew up cheering for in one of the greatest cities in the world is truly a dream come true,” said Scott. “I know I speak for all of us when I say we are incredibly grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”