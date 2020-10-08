New Comedy Fancast Debut

SL,UT Housewives, features hosts and comedians Xazmin Garza and Camille Theobald. It is he unabridged, unofficial fancast of Bravo TV’S Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Garza and Theobald are natives of the SLC area who have honed their stand-up skills on the NYC comedy club circuit. The hosts will discuss the antics and drama that ensue on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with their take on the city and its Mormon culture.

SL,UT Housewives is offered by the Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Networks.