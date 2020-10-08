Stern Hosts Tribute To Late Guests

Howard Stern will host a week-long tribute to some of his greatest guests who have passed away over the years. Interviews with 30 different guests will be featured.

Gone But Not Forgotten, will feature brand new commentary from Stern, who will weave his memories throughout replays of conversations with the late guests. The tributes will include some of Stern’s fringe guests he calls the “Wack Pack”.

Gone But Not Forgotten will take over Stern’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Howard 101 for the week of October 12.