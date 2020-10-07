Happy 500th Jill And Mark

Jill Schlesinger, Mark Talerico and CBS News Radio hit a major milestone this past weekend with the broadcast of the 500th edition of Jill On Money. In 2011, Jill and Mark launched this as a passion project. 9 years later the show is heard on over 125 stations.

Jill, a Gracie Award winner for this program, earned a 2019 Personal Finance Reporting Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA)/National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE). She was also the recipient of the 2018 National Association of Personal Financial Advisors’ (NAPFA) Special Achievement Award, presented for significant contribution to Fee-Only financial planning and helping to educate consumers on the importance of having a comprehensive financial plan.

Listen to the show HERE