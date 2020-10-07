Here Are The 2020 Mercury Award Winners

Winners for the 2020 Radio Mercury Awards were announced virtually Tuesday evening at the 29th annual awards event.

“The innovation and creativity that we heard with this year’s winning audio truly impressed the jury,” said Robin Fitzgerald, chief judge and CCO, BBDO Atlanta. “From at-home recording to using bots as talent, these winners showcased what it means to convey a brand’s message in a way that is both storytelling and story-doing.”

“Tonight’s awards presentation reflects the power of radio creative and its ability to deliver for listeners and advertisers,” said Erica Farber, president and CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau, and chair of the Radio Creative Fund. “Despite these unprecedented times, the Radio Mercury Awards winners continued to bring their all to this year’s awards and pushed the medium forward.”

Below is the list of the winning spots. To listen to all the work awarded at tonight’s event, click here. For an encore viewing of the event, click here.

Best Creative Radio Spot – General Market, Agency/Production Company/Advertiser-Produced

Motel 6 Feet Apart

Motel 6

The Richards Group

Best Creative Radio Spot- General Market, Radio Station/Group-Produced

Disco Colonoscopy

Kansas Medical Clinic

Alpha Media

Best Creative Radio Spot – Nongeneral Market, Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station/Radio Group-Produced

Muleta

Covered California

Casanova//McCann

Best Brand Action Spot

Extra Dedications

Extra Gum, Mars Inc.

Energy BBDO

Best Spot for a Cause – Agency/Production Company-Produced

Whatever Gets You Talking

Seize the Awkward

The Ad Council and Droga5

Best Spot for a Cause – Radio Station/Group-Produced

Black Voices of Humboldt County #2

In-House PSA

Lost Coast Communications Inc.

Best Use of Humor in a Spot

Daa Tadaa Birthdaaa

Progressive Insurance

Arnold Worldwide

Best DIY Radio Spot

It is Okay

Colorado Broadcasters Association

Sukle Advertising

Best Use of Audio

Radio Recliner

Bridge Senior Living

Luckie

Best Use of Sound/Music

Sometimes

Pittsburgh Guitars

Garrison Hughes

Best Radio Station/Group Promotional Spot

We Don’t Want To See Your Face

Cumulus Media/KQRS

Cumulus Media

Best Student Radio Script

Careless Whisper

Florida International University and Miami Ad School

Maria Diaz