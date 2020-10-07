Here Are The 2020 Mercury Award Winners

Winners for the 2020 Radio Mercury Awards were announced virtually Tuesday evening at the 29th annual awards event.
“The innovation and creativity that we heard with this year’s winning audio truly impressed the jury,” said Robin Fitzgerald, chief judge and CCO, BBDO Atlanta. “From at-home recording to using bots as talent, these winners showcased what it means to convey a brand’s message in a way that is both storytelling and story-doing.”
“Tonight’s awards presentation reflects the power of radio creative and its ability to deliver for listeners and advertisers,” said Erica Farber, president and CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau, and chair of the Radio Creative Fund. “Despite these unprecedented times, the Radio Mercury Awards winners continued to bring their all to this year’s awards and pushed the medium forward.”
Below is the list of the winning spots. To listen to all the work awarded at tonight’s event, click here. For an encore viewing of the event, click here.
Best Creative Radio Spot – General Market, Agency/Production Company/Advertiser-Produced
Motel 6 Feet Apart
Motel 6
The Richards Group
Best Creative Radio Spot- General Market, Radio Station/Group-Produced
Disco Colonoscopy
Kansas Medical Clinic
Alpha Media
Best Creative Radio Spot – Nongeneral Market, Agency/Production Company/Advertiser/Radio Station/Radio Group-Produced
Muleta
Covered California
Casanova//McCann
Best Brand Action Spot
Extra Dedications
Extra Gum, Mars Inc.
Energy BBDO
Best Spot for a Cause – Agency/Production Company-Produced
Whatever Gets You Talking
Seize the Awkward
The Ad Council and Droga5
Best Spot for a Cause – Radio Station/Group-Produced
Black Voices of Humboldt County #2
In-House PSA
Lost Coast Communications Inc.
Best Use of Humor in a Spot
Daa Tadaa Birthdaaa
Progressive Insurance
Arnold Worldwide
Best DIY Radio Spot
It is Okay
Colorado Broadcasters Association
Sukle Advertising
Best Use of Audio
Radio Recliner
Bridge Senior Living
Luckie
Best Use of Sound/Music
Sometimes
Pittsburgh Guitars
Garrison Hughes
Best Radio Station/Group Promotional Spot
We Don’t Want To See Your Face
Cumulus Media/KQRS
Cumulus Media
Best Student Radio Script
Careless Whisper
Florida International University and Miami Ad School
Maria Diaz