One Final Interview

APM Reports’ investigative podcast In the Dark will deliver one final episode featuring an interview the podcast helped set free from prison. On October 14 Curtis Flowers will tell his story to APM Reports.

In the Dark’s Episode 20 will feature an in-person interview with Flowers conducted by Madeleine Baran, the podcast’s host and lead reporter.

Baran said, “Up until now, we’ve been missing the voice of the central figure in this story. It was incredible to speak face-to-face with the person whose case we know so well, but whose own perspective we haven’t been able to share until now. We look forward to sharing Curtis’ own story with the In the Dark listeners who have followed this story along with us.”