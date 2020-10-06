Fighting Hunger In Seattle

102.5 KZOK 23rd annual ‘Rock The Harvest’ radiothon raised over $116,000 to benefit Northwest Harvest, Washington State’s leading hunger relief agency. The funds to support the statewide network of 375 food banks, were raised during a 12 hour broadcast.

‘Rock The Harvest’ was hosted by The Danny Bonaduce and Sarah Morning Show on-air personalities. Listeners were encouraged to call in to the show and donate $102.50, enough funds to provide nutritious meals to a family of four for a month.

“KZOK’s ‘Rock the Harvest’ has taken place in other challenging years, but this year is a unique challenge for our community,” said Chris Sargent, PD. “It is such a reward to hear listeners, our on-air talent and our business partners come together for a such a worthy cause.”

Over the past 23 years, ‘Rock the Harvest’ has raised over $1.3 million to benefit Northwest Harvest.